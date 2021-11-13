GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,853 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of GrafTech International worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 661.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 66.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

