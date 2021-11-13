Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $533.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.00400008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.