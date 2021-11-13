Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading Down 28% This Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $74,243.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.53 or 0.07223346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,178.83 or 1.00180032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

