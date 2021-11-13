GravityCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $12,747.54 and approximately $31.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,601,398 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

