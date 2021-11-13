Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Shares of GEG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 129,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.