Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 366.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 684,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.81% of Green Plains worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,780,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $39.94 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.