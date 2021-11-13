Greenidge Generation (GREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Greenidge Generation to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

GREE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 955,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,142. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

