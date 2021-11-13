Grid+ Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,613.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 100.9% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $35.88 million and $2,613.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.