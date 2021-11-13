Grin Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,252.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.71 or 0.07244365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.20 or 0.00401855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.56 or 0.01040514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00422955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00271062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00241201 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,899,720 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.