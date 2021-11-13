Gulf Resources (GURE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%.

Shares of GURE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.58. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

