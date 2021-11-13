H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce sales of $897.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.60 million and the lowest is $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $16,785,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

