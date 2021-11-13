Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,438 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.15% of Halliburton worth $31,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

