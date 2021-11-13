Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $69,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.