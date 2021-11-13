Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $179.31 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,684.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.58 or 0.07175777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.00397136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.69 or 0.01033773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00086586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00426017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00271057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00239736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.43 or 0.00308319 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 438,925,320 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.