Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $169.21 million and $765,543.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,541.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.98 or 0.07253543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00388821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.31 or 0.01036030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00086684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00413945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.00270213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00247784 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 438,783,997 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

