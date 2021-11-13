Harmony (ONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.24 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Harmony has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $112.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.92 or 0.00367345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,243,883,120 coins and its circulating supply is 10,793,236,120 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.