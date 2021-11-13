Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.84% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HARP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

