Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of Harvard Bioscience worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.53 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.74. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

