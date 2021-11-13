Haven Protocol Trading 83.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $228.62 million and $6.01 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.42 or 0.00023812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,745.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,632.87 or 0.07155541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.60 or 0.00394786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.47 or 0.01038642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.50 or 0.00427052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.00271674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00249251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.00306184 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,828,793 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

