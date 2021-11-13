HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of HCA Healthcare worth $257,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.93 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

