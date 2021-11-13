Head to Head Analysis: Fairfax India (FFXDF) versus Its Rivals

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS: FFXDF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fairfax India to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 24.72% 19.65% Fairfax India Competitors 5.14% -1.48% -3.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fairfax India and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India Competitors 260 920 826 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Fairfax India’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax India has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India’s rivals have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million -$41.48 million 4.47 Fairfax India Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.75

Fairfax India has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fairfax India rivals beat Fairfax India on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

