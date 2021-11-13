Head to Head Review: Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) & The Competition

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greenpro Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -36.65% -1,678.66% -10.93%

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 655 3144 4846 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Greenpro Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -4.16 Greenpro Capital Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -24.96

Greenpro Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greenpro Capital peers beat Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

