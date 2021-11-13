Head-To-Head Survey: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

This table compares Yamana Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.76 $203.60 million $0.15 29.87 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 14.55 $13.82 million $0.15 46.80

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71% Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yamana Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 75.56%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Yamana Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Sandstorm Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.