Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.