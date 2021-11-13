Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00146075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00505701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00078286 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

