Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Tops $3,309.32

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Helex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $3,309.32 and $1.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.