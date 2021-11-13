Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 288.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $3,251.64 and approximately $96.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.