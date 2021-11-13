HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $217.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,710.99 or 1.01585829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,135.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.89 or 0.00596566 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,071,525 coins and its circulating supply is 263,936,375 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

