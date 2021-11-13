Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Herc worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 193.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 287.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

