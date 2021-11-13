HEROcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $6.78 million and $45,685.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

