Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.83

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$19.29. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.99, with a volume of 33,365 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.26 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

