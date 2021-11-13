Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $58,937.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00073229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.07 or 0.07205211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.71 or 0.99847077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

