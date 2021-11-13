Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,775 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.98% of Hibbett Sports worth $71,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.