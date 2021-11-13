HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 12,071,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,736,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

