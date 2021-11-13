Hive Hits One Day Volume of $11.53 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $326.07 million and $11.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001066 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,470,849 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

