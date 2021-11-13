Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.95).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £878.73 million and a PE ratio of 22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.78. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.