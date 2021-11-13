HoDooi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.