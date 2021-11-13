Hoge Finance Price Down 32.7% This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $156.99 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,988,275,207 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

