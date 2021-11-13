Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $164.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $181.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $692.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 over the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.