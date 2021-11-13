Honest Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $3,379.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.33 or 1.00506882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.08 or 0.07109212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.