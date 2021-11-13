Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.