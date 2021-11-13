Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $874.45

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 874.45 ($11.42) and traded as high as GBX 943 ($12.32). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 936.40 ($12.23), with a volume of 4,138,464 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 929.50 ($12.14).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 918.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 874.45. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

