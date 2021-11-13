H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.47 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

