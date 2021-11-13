HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.08

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.08 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.25). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.95 ($0.23), with a volume of 347,330 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £125.02 million and a PE ratio of 25.64.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

