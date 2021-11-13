Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.28 on Friday. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Think Investments LP raised its stake in Humanigen by 14.5% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 238,192 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

