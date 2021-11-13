Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 765,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,703. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Get Humanigen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Humanigen by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.