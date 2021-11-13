Hush Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Hush has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $868,520.72 and approximately $107.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00309898 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00103205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00148124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

