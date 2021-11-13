Hydra (HYDRA) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Hydra has a market cap of $54.46 million and $707,630.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $14.12 or 0.00021821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,395,658 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

