Hyper Finance (HYFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $426.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $93,106.76 and approximately $426.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

