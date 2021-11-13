HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $29.34 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,220.47 or 1.01717908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00051011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00355130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00550659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00177949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.